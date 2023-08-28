 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 131 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Meeting and greeting

By ghostofErikThompson
Opening Day of T-Mobile All-Star FanFest Photo by Thomas Levinson/MLB via Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Monday, August 28, 2023, 6:10 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Citi Field

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Tylor Megill

Today's Lineups

RANGERS METS
Marcus Semien - 2B Brandon Nimmo - CF
Corey Seager - SS Francisco Lindor - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jeff McNeil - 2B
Adolis Garcia - RF Pete Alonso - 1B
Robbie Grossman - DH Daniel Vogelbach - DH
J.P. Martinez - LF DJ Stewart - RF
Jonah Heim - C Omar Narvaez - C
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Mark Vientos - 3B
Leody Taveras - CF Rafael Ortega - LF
Jon Gray - RHP Tylor Megill - RHP

Go Rangers!

