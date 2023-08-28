Evan Carter to AAA, per reports

Texas Rangers minor league outfielder Evan Carter is being promoted from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, per multiple reports.

Carter, who turns 21 tomorrow, when he would presumably make his AAA debut, is a consensus top 15-20 prospect in MLB. A lefthanded hitting centerfielder, Carter was, you may recall, a — ahem — “controversial” second round pick in 2020 out of Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee. He quickly silenced the critics, though, and has quickly moved up the organizational ladder.

In 462 plate appearances for Frisco this year, Carter has slashed .284/.411/.451 with 22 steals in 32 opportunities, with 74 walks against 103 Ks. Carter’s overall numbers are somewhat down as a result of his struggling for about a month after being hit by a pitch, before he finally went on the injured list for a brief spell. Other than injuries, the biggest issue he has had this year is struggling against lefties — in 80 plate appearances, he has just one extra base hit against a lefty pitcher.

Carter is viewed as someone who could be in the mix for a starting job with the Rangers out of spring training in 2024. And who knows...it isn’t completely out of the question he could get called up to the big leagues before the season is up, if the Rangers feel they need a lefty swinging outfielder.