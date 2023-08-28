74-57 - Rally Rangers reignited for 4-3 comeback win over Mets

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the New York Mets scored three.

Bah gawd! The sonsabitches pulled it off!

After an entire season of failing to complete virtually any late-inning comeback rallies, in a time when the Rangers perhaps needed one the most, Texas ended their 0-for-the season streak when trailing after eight innings.

By putting a two-spot on the Mets in the 9th, after scoring a run apiece in the 6th and 8th, the Rangers overcame a 3-0 deficit that lasted for the majority of the contest while the team looked listless through most of the affair despite a quality effort from starting pitcher Jon Gray.

For once, however, pecking away at an opposing bullpen paid off and the Rangers claimed the opener.

Perhaps a turning point?

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out, two-run bases loaded eventual game-winner ranks as among the more cathartic hits in some time for the Rangers.

Up Next: They Rangers will turn to LHP Andrew Heaney in the hopes of completing a series win while the New York will opt for LHP Jose Quintana.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from Citi Field is set for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.