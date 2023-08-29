Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers did the impossible by turning a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 win.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers and Bruce Bochy got the comeback win that they’ve so desperately craved.

Matt Fisher takes a look at what is in store for the Rangers during this August-concluding series in New York.

Grant writes that with the Rangers in Queens, Max Scherzer was faced with questions about his time in New York.

Bradford Doolittle checks out which teams might be having remorse for how they handled the trade deadline a month out.

Jamey Newberg continues his late-season reranking of the farm with a look at prospects Nos. 42 through 13.

Landry notes that Rangers top prospect Evan Carter received a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock for his birthday.

Kiley McDaniel lists Carter among the top prospects who could help when rosters expand while preparing for a ROY campaign in 2024.

And, rest in peace former Rangers manager Pat Corrales.

Have a nice day!