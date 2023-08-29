Texas Rangers lineup for August 29, 2023 against the New York Mets: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Jose Quintana for the Mets.

This evening is the penultimate game of the Rangers’ very unpleasant and unenjoyable road trip. They will look to make it two in a row against New York after last night’s exciting win.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Grossman — LF

Duran — 3B

Hedges — C

Taveras — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -140 favorites.