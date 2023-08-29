75-57 - Rangers buckle down to claim second win in a row over Mets

The Texas Rangers scored a couple of runs while the New York Mets scored one run.

It was Dr. Jekyll Andrew Heaney tonight, not the Mr. Hyde that has sunk the Rangers in some games this season. As far as what you can receive from a good outing from Heaney, Texas got it tonight as he threw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings with five hits allowed and a walk to go along with seven strikeouts in 81 pitches.

The problem with peak Heaney is that, even at his best, he’s still going to be asked to take his leave at around 80 pitches which is always going to mean a maximum of six or so innings and often — such as tonight — fewer. Fewer innings from a Rangers starter, as we know, is bad news as it many more innings from the ultimate Hyde of the team, the bullpen.

Tonight, however, the ‘pen was up to the task, perhaps buoyed by facing the Mets, as a quartet of Chris Stratton, Brock Burke, Will Smith, and Aroldis Chapman went 3 2⁄ 3 innings with only a two-out solo home run off of Chapman in the 9th blemishing an otherwise excellent effort from the relievers. With this group, you take those.

The maligned bullpen got through those final frames even with the ratcheted tension of a scoreless or one-run game until Texas scored an insurance run in the top of the 9th. A run, as it would turn out, they would very much need.

The Rangers would do well to try to avoid having to win their games like this one but for tonight, it worked out and now they’ve reached the win column two times in a row.

Player of the Game: With both teams struggling to score runs tonight, it was Mitch Garver’s solo dong in the 7th inning that got Texas on the board as he continues to carry the offense in August.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this series against the Mets going for a sweep with RHP Dane Dunning set to battle a pitcher to be named for New York.

The Wednesday first pitch from Citi Field is set for 5:40 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.