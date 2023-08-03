Thoughts on an 11-1 Rangers win

Rangers 11, White Sox 1
- Things went well.
- Dane Dunning did work. Things looked a little worrisome for him in the first, when after a couple of ground outs, he gave up an infield single, a not-infield single, and then a walk to load the bases before generating a chopper to first base to end the inning.
- Dunning followed that up with six 1-2-3 innings, as he barely even broke a sweat. Including the final out of the first, Dunning retired 21 straight batters before a Seby Zavala homer ended his night.
- Just three hits allowed, just the one walk. And a whopping 11 strike outs — a career high.
- Between Andrew Heaney’s outing Tuesday and Dunning’s outing Wednesday, it appears no one wants to have to move to the pen.
- Dunning generated 14 swings and misses in 102 pitches, as well. That included six on his slider, as well as four on his cutter which ChiSox batters never put into play on the night.
- It was a terrific outing, one that lowered Dunning’s ERA on the year to 3.14.
- Chris Stratton got to make his Ranger debut with a 10 run lead to protect. He made quick work of things, retiring three of the four batters he faced. The one single allowed was erased on a game ending Eloy Jimenez GIDP.
- Offensively, every starter got a hit, and the 11 run outburst was due to contributions across the board.
- But the offense’s dramatic arc was really highlighted by Corey Seager. When the lineup card was released, there was no Seager, and it appeared he was still a day or two away from being activated from the injured list. Then word dropped on Twitter about two and a half hours before game time…Seager was being activated, and he was playing.
- Bottom of the first, Marcus Semien singled. Seager was at the plate for his first at bat since spraining his thumb sliding into second base. After a first pitch fastball up taken for a ball, Seager crushed a Dylan Cease curve out past the right field bullpen. 2-0 Rangers. And Corey Seager was back.
- Seager brought home the third run of the game in the very next inning. After a Sam Huff single and a Marcus Semien walk, Seager drove home Huff with an RBI single. So much for any rust. The Rangers pushed across four more runs that inning, making it 7-0 after two, with two run home runs later in the game by Josh Jung and Marcus Semien providing the rest of the Ranger scoring.
- The Rangers chased Dylan Cease after 1.2 IP and a whopping 79 pitches. Baseball Reference only has pitch data going back about 35 years, but for as far back as they have the data, that’s the most pitches anyone has made while going less than two innings.
- Dane Dunning’s sinker topped out at 93.2 mph. Chris Stratton’s fastball reached 94.1 mph
- Corey Seager had a groundout at 109.7 mph and a home run at 101.5 mph. Robbie Grossman at 107.9 mph. Sam Huff had a 106.6 mph double. Josh Jung had a 106.0 mph homer and a 104.0 mph double. Adolis Garcia had a 105.4 mph single. Mitch Garver had a 102.5 mph ground out and a 100.2 mph single.
- That was fun. Let’s see more of these.
