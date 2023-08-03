Minor league update for 8/2/23

The first game for Down East was a continuance of the previous day’s suspended game, which saw D.J. McCarty give up four runs in an inning, striking out one and walking one. When the action resumed, Dylan MacLean struck out seven in four innings, allowing one run. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Anthony Gutierrez singled, walked and stole two bases. Danyer Cueva had a hit. Jojo Blackmon had a pair of hits, a walk and a stolen base.

Aidan Curry started Game Two and went five shutout innings, striking out five and walking two. Adrian Rodriguez threw a shutout innings, with one K and one walk.

Ian Moller drew a pair of walks. Danyer Cueva gave up a hit.

Jose Corniell started for Hickory and gave up three runs in seven innings on two hits and a walk, striking out four.

Cam Cauley had a single, a double and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford tripled. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo tripled.

Justin Slaten threw two shutout innings of relief for Frisco, striking out three. Matt Bush struck out the side in his inning of work. Michael Brewer allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a double.

Owen White started for Round Rock and gave up six runs in 4.1 IP, with two walks, two homers allowed, and a K. Danny Duffy walked two and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Alex Speas struck out three and walked one in 1.1 scoreless. Chase Lee struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. J.P. Martinez had a pair of walks. Dustin Harris had a pair of sacrifice flies. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

