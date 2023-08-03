Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Dane Dunning responded to the Rangers’ acquisition of two more starting pitchers with his best outing of the season, though he may more likely to go to the bullpen than Heaney or Perez just because they don’t have much relief experience.

Evan Grant observes that a six man rotation is a possibility, but when Eovaldi returns there are likely two guys headed to the bullpen.

The Athletic names Houston as the favorites to win the AL West, which was also their preseason prediction.

They also ran the numbers on probable impact of players added at the trade deadline, saying Houston’s addition of Verlander is likely the biggest net change in production.

Apparently Corey Seager can return from an IL stint with no rehab assignments or anything and come back hitting.

Jonah Heim got an optimistic second opinion on his wrist, and could begin taking dry swings as soon as next week.

Josh Jung bounced back big after a stretch where he went 0-12, going 2-4 with a double and a homer.