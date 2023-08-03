Texas Rangers lineup for 8/3/23

Texas Rangers lineup for August 3, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Touki Toussaint for the ChiSox.

The Rangers go for the sweep in an afternoon game that features Max Scherzer is his first ever appearance for Texas. Corey Seager, who was activated from the injured list, is at DH, with Josh Smith rather than Ezequiel Duran getting the start at shortstop.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Jankowski — LF

Garver — DH

Smith — SS

Taveras — CF

1:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -275 favorites.