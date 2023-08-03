63-46 - Battle of the BABIP goes to Rangers in Scherzer’s debut

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Chicago White Sox scored three runs.

Here’s how big debuts have gone for pitchers joining the Rangers before:

Gaylord Perry - 6 IP, 5 R, a loss to the Cleveland team that traded him

Nolan Ryan - 5 IP, 4 R, 3 BB

Cliff Lee - 9 IP, 6 R, Rangers lose the AL-worst Orioles

Yu Darvish - 5 2 ⁄ 3 IP, 5 R, 4 BB

⁄ IP, 5 R, 4 BB Cole Hamels - 7 IP, 5 R, 9-7 loss to Bruce Bochy’s Giants

Corey Kluber - 1 IP, ever

Jacob deGrom - 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 R on Opening Day

Needless to say, even the greats that have worn the Rangers’ uniform have had to wade through the fog of despair that hangs menacing over this franchise when it comes to pitching. Today, it was 3-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer’s turn.

It started as you might expect given the history above. Scherzer was BABIP’d to death around command issues as three White Sox runs scored with Scherzer laboring through a 37-pitch first frame.

After two innings, Scherzer had thrown 56 pitches and it looked like a short afternoon for him. But after the Rangers BABIP’d a couple of runs of their own in the 2nd and 3rd, Scherzer settled in and tossed five consecutive scoreless innings to finish with just those three runs allowed in six innings with nine Ks in what ended up being a quality start and his first win with Texas after the Rangers added a couple of solo dingers in the bottom of the 4th. That score held until Texas added an insurance run in the 8th.

Now that one is in the books, hopefully Mad Max goes more the way of the Hamels and Lees and doesn’t take a path down the road of Oswalts and Dempsters.

The win gives the Rangers a sweep of Chicago and will keep them in first place in the AL West for another day.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver didn’t instill much confidence in his ability behind the plate today but at the plate, he homered and drove in the insurance run in a tight contest.

Up Next: The Rangers open up a series against the Marlins with RHP Jordan Montgomery set to make his own debut opposite LHP Jesus Luzardo for Miami.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.