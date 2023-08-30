Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Marcus Semien challenged his teammates to win the hard games to win, and Mitch Garver heeded the call.

Evan Grant thinks that a pair of one-run wins is just the kind of morale booster a slumping team needs to bust out of a funk.

Jamey Newberg is working on his midseason update to his top 72 prospect rankings and posted number 42 through 13.

Arte Moreno dumped a bunch of players via waivers in the hopes of shedding salary as contenders pick up much needed reinforcements, and the Rangers may have their eye on that market.

Chris Young is happy with Jack Leiter’s first start after six weeks on the developmental list, saying he sees real improvement.