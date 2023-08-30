Minor league update for 8/29/23

Dylan MacLean started for Down East, going 4.2 innings, striking out two, walking two and allowing a pair of runs. Paul Bonzagnia threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one.

Gleider Figuereo and Tommy Specht had a hit apiece.

Hickory starter Jose Corniell went five innings, allowing two runs, striking out four and walking three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a run in an inning of work. Larson Kindreich struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 4 with a homer. Cam Cauley was 2 for 6 with a homer. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 3. Cody Freeman was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Antoine Kelly threw two scoreless innings for Frisco, striking out four and walking one. Aaron Zavala had a hit and three walks.

Owen White had an off day, allowing five runs while recording just two outs for Round Rock. Marc Church walked two and struck out one in two innings, allowing one run. Grant Anderson allowed a run in 1.1 IP. Jake Latz struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a solo homer and struck out a batter in an inning of work.

Evan Carter was 4 for 6 with a stolen base. Sam Huff was 2 for 2 with three walks. Davis Wendzel homered. Justin Foscue was 2 for 3 with a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

