Spencer Howard released by Yankees

The New York Yankees today announced that former Texas Rangers pitcher Spencer Howard has been released.

This is quite the fall for Howard, the one time top prospect who was acquired by the Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies in the six player deal that sent Kyle Gibson to Philly at the trade deadline in 2021. Howard started the 2022 season in the Rangers’ rotation but quickly lost his spot, ultimately putting up a 7.41 ERA in 37.2 IP over 10 appearances that year.

Howard started 2023 on the injured list, and after a couple of rehab appearances out of the bullpen for Round Rock he was brought back up to the majors. He gave up four runs while retiring one batter against the Rays in his return, was promptly sent back down, came back up and made a couple of scoreless appearances in late July, and then was traded to the Yankees for cash on August 1 to make room on the 40 man roster for the newly acquired Austin Hedges.

Howard made three appearances for the Yankees’ AAA affiliate, allowing six runs in 2.2 IP. He left his last appearance, on August 11, with the trainer and was placed on the injured list, though I haven’t seen what the injury was/is.

Anyway, if you’re a Rangers fan who missed Spencer Howard, he’s available again. Maybe Texas will scoop him up.