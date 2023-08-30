Game 133 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 5:40 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Citi Field
RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Denyi Reyes
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|METS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Brandon Nimmo - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jeff McNeil - 2B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|DJ Stewart - RF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Omar Narvaez - C
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Mark Vientos - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Rafael Ortega - LF
|Dane Dunning - RHP
|Denyi Reyes - RHP
Go Rangers!
