Game 133 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Herbie spotted in the Big Apple?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: AUG 29 Rangers at Mets Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 5:40 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Citi Field

RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Denyi Reyes

Today's Lineups

RANGERS METS
Marcus Semien - 2B Brandon Nimmo - CF
Corey Seager - SS Francisco Lindor - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jeff McNeil - 2B
Adolis Garcia - RF Pete Alonso - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Daniel Vogelbach - DH
Jonah Heim - C DJ Stewart - RF
Travis Jankowski - LF Omar Narvaez - C
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Mark Vientos - 3B
Leody Taveras - CF Rafael Ortega - LF
Dane Dunning - RHP Denyi Reyes - RHP

Go Rangers!

