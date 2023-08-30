75-58 - Finale curse strikes Rangers down again in New York

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the New York Mets scored six runs in 10 innings.

The Rangers haven’t won a series finale since August 6. They’ve won just two all month. They haven’t won one on the road in six attempts since July 26 at Houston. They’ve also gone without a sweep three times on the road after earning the series win in the first two games, including this series against the Mets.

More importantly, tonight’s game was the latest stab wound to the gut administered by the Texas Rangers bullpen.

August can’t end soon enough.

Player of the Game: Kudos to Martin Perez for coming up large in relief of a misfiring Dane Dunning. After Dunning left following four innings and three runs allowed, Perez tossed three shutout innings of middle relief to help the Rangers get back in the game.

Though you might argue that Martin Perez helping the Rangers stay in the game meant having to witness their latest late-innings tragedy.

Up Next: The Rangers have one of their final three days off of the 2023 season tomorrow before beginning September back at home to take on the Twins once again.