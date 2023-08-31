Minor league update for 8/30/23

Down East was rained out.

Winston Santos started for Hickory and recorded just two outs, allowing three runs, walking one and striking out one. Nick Lockhart struck out three and walked one in two innings, allowing one run. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in an inning of work.

Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Dane Acker threw five shutout innings, striking out five and walking two. Justin Slated struck out five and walked one in two shutout innings. Danny Duffy struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent started for Round Rock, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Chase Lee threw 0.2 scoreless. Cole Winn gave up six runs in 1.1 IP, striking out three and walking two. Scott Engler struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter had a hit. Sam Huff had a hit and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit and two walks. Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas each drew a walk. Blaine Crim had a double and a walk.

Fun fact — Robbie Erlin was the starting pitcher for Oklahoma City in this game.

Round Rock box score