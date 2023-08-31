Thursday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the New York Mets last night by a score of 6-5.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about this loss being the end of a disappointing road trip that has seen the Rangers fall into third place.

The close A.L. West race means we need to brush up on the divisional tiebreakers.

Evan writes that Marcus Semien has stepped into the role of the Rangers’ team leader.

Jamey Newberg’s Rangers prospect rankings continue with his breakdown of the #1 through 12 prospects in the organization.

Over at Rangers Today, Jeff Wilson has his Thursday newsletter up.