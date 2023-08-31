Chicago White Sox name Chris Getz general manager

The Chicago White Sox have named Chris Getz their new general manager, the team announced today. The White Sox, in the midst of a miserable year, fired Executive Vice President Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn earlier this month.

We discussed last week the potential implications of this move for the Texas Rangers. Getz, who was promoted from his position of Assistant General Manager, is a former major leaguer who spent a number of years playing for the Kansas City Royals, where he developed a relationship with Dayton Moore, then the general manager of the Royals. It has been reported that Moore would be likely to join Getz with the White Sox, if Getz were hired as the ChiSox general manager job.

Moore was brought in this past offseason by the Rangers to be a senior advisor to general manager Chris Young. If Moore does leave the Rangers for the White Sox, I would anticipate that Texas will look to bring in another veteran former g.m. in a similar role this offseason.