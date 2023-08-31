Guardians claim Giolito, Moore and Lopez from Angels

The Cleveland Guardians ended up being the biggest beneficiaries of the Anaheim Angels’ decision to waive a half-dozen veterans earlier this week. The Guardians, currently five back of the Minnesota Twins in the A.L. Central with a 64-70 record, grabbed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers, it was announced today. The Angels had acquired Giolito and Lopez at the trade deadline a month ago for two of their top prospects, then had an awful August that dropped them out of playoff contention.

The Cincinnati Reds, who are, at 69-66, just a game out of a Wild Card spot in the National League, claimed outfielder Hunter Renfroe, also waived by the Angels, as well as outfielder Harrison Bader, who was waived by the New York Yankees.

Reliever Dominic Leone, who started the season with Round Rock, was released, signed with the New York Mets, then was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, was claimed by the Seattle Mariners.

Randal Grichuk, who was also acquired at the deadline by the Angels, was not claimed by any team, and will stay with the Angels.

All of the players waived by the Angels are free agents at season’s end, and either are not eligible for a qualifying offer or would not be tendered one. By jettisoning these players, the Angels will save about $7 million in salary, which should get them below the luxury tax level.

The Rangers likely put claims in on Moore, Giolito, Lopez and maybe Renfroe, but given how low the team is in waiver priority, it was not expected that Texas would end up being awarded any of those players.