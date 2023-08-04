Minor league update for August 3, 2023

Kai Wynyard went two innings for Down East, allowing a run, walking a batter and striking out two.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a pair of hits.

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo went five innings, allowing a pair of runs, striking out six, walking three and giving up a home run. Larson Kindreich and Gavin Collyer each threw a shutout inning, striking out one.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5 with a triple and a walk. Abi Ortiz homered. Daniel Mateo had two hits, two walks and two stolen bases. Cody Freeman was 3 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base, a double and a homer. Cam Cauley had a hit.

For Frisco, Evan Carter had a hit and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

Glenn Otto started for Round Rock, giving up three runs in 3.2 IP, striking out four, walking two and homering. Kyle Cody threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez threw two shutout innings. Yerry Rodriguez allowed three runs in two innings, walking one, striking out one and allowing a homer.

Bubba Thompson was 3 for 4 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases. J.P. Martinez homered. Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk. Dustin Harris had a homer and a walk.

In our Sebastian Walcott Watch, Sebastian Walcott was 2 for 4 with a homer.

