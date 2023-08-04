Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers beat the White Sox yesterday to complete their sweep of Chicago.

Tim Cowlishaw writes about the Rangers debut of Max Scherzer, who overcame a rough first inning to grind out a win.

Jeff Wilson offers up his own first impression of Scherzer.

Shawn McFarland writes that the 7th-8th-and-9th innings in yesterdays game painted the picture of a pretty salty bullpen.

Jose Cordova writes about the Rangers trio of Jonah Heim replacements all getting a moment vs. Chicago.

Elsewhere, MLB Pipeline lists a prospect from each team who could contribute to the big league club down the stretch.

And Dan Szymborski crunches some numbers and finds which teams changed their playoff fate the most with their deadline moves.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series with the surprising Miami Marlins tonight, with new pitcher Jordan Montgomery making his debut for Texas. First pitch 7:05.

Happy Friday.