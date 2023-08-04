Royals claim Joe Barlow

The Kansas City Royals have claimed relief pitcher Joe Barlow off of waivers, it was announced today. The Texas Rangers designated Barlow for assignment on August 1 to open up a 40 man roster spot for newly acquired catcher Austin Hedges.

Barlow, 27, has split the last three seasons between the majors and the minors. After a solid 2021 season, when he had a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings over 31 games after being called in late-June, Barlow put up a 3.86 ERA with a 4.83 FIP in 35 innings over 35 appearances in 2022. Barlow has spent most of this season in AAA, throwing just 9.2 innings over 13 appearances.

Barlow was an 11th round pick of the Rangers in the 2016 MLB Draft.