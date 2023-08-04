Texas Rangers lineup for August 4, 2023 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Jesus Luzardo for the Marlins.

Texas looks to extend their winning streak to four games as they face off against the Miami Marlins tonight in the first game of a three game series. We have Mitch Garver behind the plate, and the Gross Man is getting the start at DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -135 favorites.