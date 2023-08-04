64-46 - Montgomery gets it done in debut as Rangers win 6-2

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Miami Marlins scored two runs.

The Rangers trailed 1-0 three batters into this game and it seemed like it might be time to add tonight’s starter Jordan Montgomery to the list of unsavory Rangers pitching debuts.

Montgomery wasn’t shaking off the allegations in the next inning, either, as he allowed another run. But the Rangers scored a run themselves in each of the first three frames to give Montgomery a lead that he and Texas would not relinquish.

All told, Montgomery did exactly what the Rangers wanted from him when they acquired him as he went six innings in 80 pitches and allowed the two runs on six hits, a walk, and six strikeouts.

At the plate, Texas got home runs from Corey Seager and two from Adolis Garcia while they were able to build on their early lead to make sure things weren’t too nerve-wracking by the time the game was turned over to the bullpen.

That’s four wins in a row for the Rangers in four games in August as they maintain their lead in the AL West.

Player of the Game: While Montgomery gave the Rangers a start that they’d surely take every five days, El Bombi’s 3-for-3 night with two dongs, a double, and a walk, to go along with two runs scored and two RBI was critical for Texas overtaking Miami tonight.

Garcia is now at 28 dingers on the year, putting him just three away from his career high.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a fifth win in a row and a series victory with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start for Texas against a pitcher to be named for Miami.

Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.