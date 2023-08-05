Minor league update for 8/4/23

D.J. McCarty threw two innings for Down East, striking out two and allowing no runs. 2023 12th rounder Paul Bonzagni allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out one and walking one.

Danyer Cueva had a double and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 3 with a double. Anthony Gutierrez and Ian Moller each had a hit.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Abi Ortiz had a hit and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a double, two walks and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a pair of walks. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Dane Acker allowed four runs in four innings, striking out five and walking two. Michael Brewer struck out four and walked one in two scoreless innings. Antoine Kelly allowed an unearned run while not walking anyone or allowing any hits in an inning of work.

Evan Carter had three walks and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Daniel Robert allowed two runs in an inning of work, striking out two. Marc Church threw two scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one. Alex Speas threw a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris had a hit. J.P. Martinez had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score