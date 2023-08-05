Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers defeated the Miami Marlins last night, 6-2.

Drew Davison writes about Jordan Montgomery picking up the win, the second new Rangers pitcher in as many days to do so.

Tim Cowlishaw writes on the homeriffic Rangers winning their fourth straight.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant writes about the return of Eric Nadel to the Rangers’ radio booth.

Jeff Wilson lists the 12 best performances from Rangers minor leaguers for the month of July.

Bruce Bochy expects Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi to be out for at least another 2-3 weeks.

And Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs ranks the best prospects traded during the deadline this season.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Marlins square off again today at 3:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!