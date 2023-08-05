Texas Rangers lineup for August 5, 2023 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and George Soriano for the Marlins.
Texas looks to make it five in a row. Bruce Bochy has opted to pair Jon Gray with newly acquired Austin Hedges, so maybe we will see some of that Sandy Leon era magic from Gray.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Grossman — DH
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
Hedges — C
3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -175 favorites.
Loading comments...