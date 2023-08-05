Texas Rangers lineup for August 5, 2023 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and George Soriano for the Marlins.

Texas looks to make it five in a row. Bruce Bochy has opted to pair Jon Gray with newly acquired Austin Hedges, so maybe we will see some of that Sandy Leon era magic from Gray.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

Hedges — C

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -175 favorites.