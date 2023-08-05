65-46 - Rangers muscle up for 9-8 comeback win over Marlins

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Miami Marlins scored eight runs.

This game was ugly for a few innings there as today’s starter Jon Gray was allowing line drives all over the place and poor outfield defense — especially from Leody Taveras, whose misplay in the 3rd directly led to three Marlins runs — put Texas behind the eight ball as they trailed 5-0 after the top of the 3rd.

But we’ve seen this before from these Rangers. They might not seem to have late-innings, come-from-behind magic, but they will bully the hell out of you in the middle innings and take over a game that seemed out of reach early. That’s what Texas did in this one.

Three runs off the bat of Robbie Grossman got Texas on the board in the 3rd. Corey Seager tied the game one inning later with what has become his usual daily home run, a two-run shot. Josh Jung gave Texas the lead three batters later with his 22nd homer of the year, a two run shot. The Rangers even collected a few insurance runs via a couple of Nathaniel Lowe doubles, which proved needed as recent Marlins acquisition Jake Burger blasted a two-run homer off Will Smith in the 9th.

As has happened countless times this season, the Rangers don’t wait around until the 8th or 9th inning to strike and once they did, they hit hard.

That’s five wins in a row for Texas as they’ve now rebuilt their lead in the AL West to 2.5 games.

Player of the Game: It seems every time I reach my limit of Grossman, and start giving him shit on the feed, he hits a big home run or something. Today, with Texas trailing 5-0, Grossman hit a massive three-run dong that immediately helped to get the Rangers back in the game.

God, Robbie Grossman sucks. *wink*

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a sweep of the Marlins with LHP Andrew Heaney next up for Texas against RHP Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

The Sunday matinee finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.