Minor league update for 8/5/23

Adrian Rodriguez threw two innings for Down East, striking out three and allowing no runs.

Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Tommy Specht had a double. Zion Bannister had a hit and two stolen bases.

Winston Santos started for Hickory, giving up five runs in four innings, striking out one and walking two. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in two scoreless innings.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 5 with a triple and a walk. Abi Ortiz had a hit. Daniel Mateo was 4 for 6. Cody Freeman doubled.

Matt Bush started for Frisco and went two innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing a run. Justin Slated struck out five in two innings, allowing a solo home run.

Evan Carter was 1 for 3 with a homer and two walks.

Round Rock starter Zak Kent threw three shutout innings, striking out three. Cole Winn threw three innings, allowing a solo home run to Yonny Hernandez, striking out four and walking three. Jake Latz struck out three in two scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, striking out two.

Blaine Crim was 2 for 4 with a double. Justin Foscue and Davis Wendzel each drew a walk.

