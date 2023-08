Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins yesterday by a score of 9-8.

Jon Gray settled down after a rough beginning and kept the Rangers in the game.

The Rangers have confidence in their offense’s ability to overcome deficits.

When the Rangers played the Pirates earlier this season, Austin Hedges, then with the Pirates, saw the Rangers as a group he wanted to be a part of.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.