Texas Rangers lineup for August 6, 2023 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins.

The final game of the home stand for the Rangers, and they are looking to make it 6-0. Corey Seager is getting a day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Garver — C

Smith — SS

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -120.