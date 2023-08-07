Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Dave Sessions writes about the Texas Rangers claiming their fourth home sweep of the second half with a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers are back at their season high-water mark as they appear to be playing their best baseball again.

Matt Fisher notes that the sweep keeps the Rangers undefeated in August as they’ve gone 13-2 at home since the All-Star break.

Of course, this is the Texas Rangers so it is never easy. Jeff Wilson writes that Josh Jung fractured his thumb in the win on Sunday.

Shawn McFarland notes that Jung is the third Rangers All-Star to succumb to a costly hand/wrist injury in just the last two weeks, with a fourth — Nathan Eovaldi — dealing with a nebulous arm issue.

This one could be especially costly as the Rangers don’t really have a plug-and-play third baseman at the ready and, as insult to injury, Jung missing time will likely cost him his AL ROY chances which will therefore potentially cost the Rangers an extra first round draft pick, one of the more asinine aspects of the latest CBA.

Meanwhile, Wilson writes that the Rangers acquired a bunch of Mike Maddux’s former pitching students at the deadline.

McFarland notes that another of the Rangers’ recently infirmed — Corey Seager — could miss tonight’s game after resting in Sunday’s win as his own injured thumb will apparently “flare up” from time to time.

And, if the Rangers can survive this rash of All-Star injuries, Mike Petriello gives them the league’s second best shot at winning the World Series this year.

Have a nice day!