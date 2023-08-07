Minor league update for 8/6/23

Brayan Mendoza went five innings for Down East, allowing one run while striking out four and walking two. Tommy Specht had three hits.

Hickory starter Nick Lockhart threw three shutout innings, walking one and striking out one. Larson Kindreich threw three shutout innings, striking out three, hitting three batters and walking two batters.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a double and a homer. Wyatt Langford was 1 for 2 with three walks and a stolen base.

Robby Ahlstrom threw a shutout inning for Frisco, striking out one. Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk.

Round Rock starter Cody Bradford allowed seven runs on 11 hits in three innings, striking out four. Danny Duffy allowed two runs in 1.1 IP, walking one. Alex Speas had a hit, a walk and a K in 0.2 IP. Jonathan Hernandez allowed a run in two innings, striking out two and walking two. Yerry Rodriguez allowed four runs in 0.2 IP. Chase Lee allowed three runs in 0.1 IP.

Bubba Thompson was 2 for 5. Davis Wendzel homered. J.P. Martinez doubled and walked. Dustin Harris had a hit and a stolen base. Blaine Crim was 2 for 5 with a double.

