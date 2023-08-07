Texas Rangers Recap: Week 19

2023 Season Record: 66-46

2023 Series Record: 21-12-2

The Rangers had an amazing week with a six game win streak, however, the price was Josh Jung’s thumb.

GAME 107: 2-0 Win vs Chicago White Sox

Andrew Heaney set the tone for the week, going six innings and giving up just two hits and striking out 11.

The Rangers two runs came off of a Mitch Garver home run and an Adolis Garcia home run.

GAME 108: 11-1 Win vs Chicago White Sox

Dane Dunning saw Heaney’s outing and chose to match it. Dunning went 7.2 innings and gave up just the one home run in the 8th innings, three hits, walked one, and struck out 11.

In Corey Seager’s first game back coming off the IL, he went two for four with three RBI’s including a two run home run.

GAME 109: 5-3 Win vs Chicago White Sox

Max Scherzer made his Rangers debut Thursday afternoon. Going six innings, he gave up three runs on on seven hits and two walks and struck out nine.

GAME 110: 6-2 Win vs Miami Marlins

Jordan Montgomery made his Rangers debut Friday evening in the first game in the series against the Miami Marlins. Montgomery went six innings and gave up just two runs on six hits and a walk and struck out six.

Josh Sborz and Chris Stratton shut it down the rest of the game going a combined three innings, giving up just one hit and striking out four.

Garcia went 3-for-3 with a walk.

GAME 111: 9-8 Win vs Miami Marlins

The Marlins quickly got to a 5-0 lead in this game however, just as quickly the Rangers came back to not only tie it, but take the lead and hold on to it.

Thanks to Robbie Grossman’s three run homer in the fourth inning, followed by a two run home run by both Seager and Jung in the fifth inning, Texas went on to secure a series.

Jon Gray went 5.1 innings and gave up five runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six.

GAME 112: 6-0 Win vs Miami Marlins

Once again Heaney had a strong start, locking up a perfect home stand for the Rangers. Going 5.2 innings, he gave up just four hits and two walks and struck out four.

Of course no good deed, or perfect home stand, goes unpunished and in the sixth inning, Jung had to come out of the game after knocking down a line drive with his glove which ended up fracturing this thumb.

Jung could miss a number of weeks.