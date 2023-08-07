Texas Rangers lineup for August 7, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk for the A’s.
Texas starts a six game road trip tonight in Oakland, and are also starting an extended stretch without Josh Jung, who has a fractured thumb. Corey Seager is in the lineup, after being out Sunday.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Garver — C
Grossman — LF
Duran — 3B
Huff — DH
Taveras — CF
8:40 p.ml Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.
