Texas Rangers lineup for August 7, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk for the A’s.

Texas starts a six game road trip tonight in Oakland, and are also starting an extended stretch without Josh Jung, who has a fractured thumb. Corey Seager is in the lineup, after being out Sunday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — C

Grossman — LF

Duran — 3B

Huff — DH

Taveras — CF

8:40 p.ml Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.