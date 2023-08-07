Ornelas up, Jung to injured list

TheTexas Rangers have placed third baseman Josh Jung on the injured list with a fractured left thumb, the team announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have promoted infielder Jonathan Ornelas from AAA Round Rock.

Jung was injured on a line drive off the bat of Jorge Soler in yesterday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, and the fracture was announced after the game. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith appear set to get the playing time in Jung’s absence.

This is Ornelas’s first time on the active roster in the majors. The 2018 third rounder was added to the 40 man roster last offseason after putting up a .299/.360/.425 slash line for Frisco. At Round Rock this season, Ornelas has slashed .250/.360./348 in 398 plate appearances. He has primarily played shortstop, but also has gotten action at second base, third base and center field. His defensive versatility would seem to be the main reason he was called up, particularly given Corey Seager is still dealing with his sprained thumb which could limit him.