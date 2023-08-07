Jung to undergo surgery, out six weeks

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung needs surgery on his fractured left thumb, per the beats on Twitter. Bruce Bochy made the announcement before tonight’s game. Jung is expected to miss six weeks.

The Rangers do expect Jung back this season, and a six week timeline would put him on pace to be ready in mid-September. Six weeks from today would be September 18, when there would be two weeks left in the season.

Ezequiel Duran will likely get the bulk of the playing time at third base, with some Josh Smith mixed in.

In more positive news, Jonah Heim apparently caught Jordan Montgomery’s bullpen session today and made some left handed swings. Heim appears to be on track to return to the lineup later this month. Heim is expected to hit just from the left side upon his return, as that puts less stress on his injured wrist tendon.