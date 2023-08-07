67-46 - Rangers enjoy giftwrapped win over Oakland in opener

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Oakland Athletics scored three runs.

The Rangers trailed 3-0 in this game after Robbie Grossman was predictably gross, man in left field. The Rangers have been here before, however, and the A’s are bad, so you kind of just expected them to come back and win this one.

For a long while there, though, it didn’t seem like it was going to happen. Prime Oakland Coliseum folly, assuredly. Texas scored twice in the 4th to make it 3-2 but then opportunities kept slipping by them and it seemed like perhaps the Rangers would have the dubious honor of losing a third game to Oakland this year just a game into this series.

But finally the A’s A’s’d to allow Texas to tie the game in the 7th on a should-have-been inning ending ground ball to first base off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe that Oakland reliever Kirby Snead dropped on the toss to the bag. An inning later, and the Rangers scratched a couple of runs off more of the chaff of Oakland’s ‘pen to give themselves a lead and eventually a win.

It’s Texas’ 7th win in a row. That’s their best streak of the season. The Rangers are 21 games above .500. That’s their best mark of 2023. Houston was off tonight, so the American League West lead is now a full three games.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver, stepping behind the plate for Jonah Heim, and moving up in the lineup for Josh Jung, had three hits, doubled twice, and drove in the two 4th inning runs that helped the Rangers get back in the game.

Garver’s final hit, a single in the top of the 8th, ultimately led to what would become the game-winning run as debuting pinch runner Jonathan Ornelas scored Texas’ fourth run.

Up Next: The Rangers and A’s are back at it again tomorrow with RHP Max Scherzer next up for Texas against LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CT and if you can stay up past your bedtime, you can watch it on BS Southwest.