Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Sonja Chen writes about Mitch Garver leading the way to help the Texas Rangers extend their winning streak in the opener against Oakland.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers opted for small ball to come away with the late runs needed to overtake the A’s.

Matt Fisher has more on what it’s store for the Rangers in the house of nightmares that is Oakland Coliseum this week.

Grant writes that in just a matter of days, the Rangers have seen their once mighty cadre of All-Stars dwindle to a scant few.

Levi Weaver was granted the rare ability to write about the Rangers to cover the news that Josh Jung will miss weeks after needing surgery on his fractured thumb.

Grant notes that the unfortunate need for defensive acumen at third base means Jonathan Ornelas is now a big leaguer.

Shawn McFarland writes that it is Ezequiel Duran who will likely get the lion’s share of work at the hot corner with Jung out for the next month and half.

David Adler writes that Adolis Garcia is 3rd, Marcus Semien 4th, and Corey Seager 6th in the latest AL MVP voting poll among MLB dot com writers, an award that none of them can win because Shohei Ohtani exists.

And Michael Baumann pens a farewell to Cole Hamels at FanGraphs. Thanks for the division title memories, Cole!

Have a nice day!