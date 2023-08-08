68-46 - Rangers take it easy in the East Bay with 6-1 win

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Oakland Athletics scored one run.

The Rangers didn’t need a rally or small ball or some more nerve-wracking than expected relief to defeat the wayward A’s tonight as they took a lead early, built upon it in the middle innings, and kept adding to it late.

At the plate, the Rangers enjoyed their six runs via 13 hits which included eight extra base hits (one Corey Seager dong, one Leody Taveras triple, six doubles).

Every Ranger in the starting lineup had at least one hit except Adolis Garcia and Mitch Garver, which just goes to show how deep the lineup can be as Garcia and Garver have been among the hitters carrying Texas of late.

The victory gives the Rangers their newest high-water mark of 22 games above .500 and a fresh eight-game winning streak.

Player of the Game: With Max Scherzer on the road for the first time as a Ranger, you couldn’t ask for a better opponent than the post-deadline A’s as he gave Texas seven innings and allowed just one solo home run and a total of just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 89 pitches.

He even had time to be angry in the most Max Scherzer-y way possible. Mad Max, indeed.

Max Scherzer had some words for the umpire after the seventh inning pic.twitter.com/n2M3YcxiLg — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 9, 2023

Up Next: The Rangers will go for yet another sweep with LHP Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas against a still as of yet to be announced starter for Oakland.

The Wednesday afternoon first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 2:37 pm CT and will be carried via BS Southwest.