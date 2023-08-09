Texas Rangers lineup for August 9, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Austin Pruitt for the A’s.

Texas is going for the sweep in Oakland. In our getaway game, Corey Seager is not in the lineup, giving him two days off (with tomorrow’s off day) as he manages his jacked up thumb. Leody Taveras and Sam Huff are batting 5th/6th, which I’m guessing was not something you were expecting to see in August from a first place Rangers team.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Grossman — DH

Smith — 3B

Duran — SS

2:37 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -275 favorites.