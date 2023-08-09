Minor league update for August 8, 2023

Dylan MacLean went four innings for Down East, allowing two runs, striking out two and walking one. D.J. McCarty allowed one run in 1.2 IP, striking out three.

Anthony Gutierrez and Danyer Cueva each had hits. Ian Moller drew a walk. Jojo Blackmon had a double and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Jose Corniell was terrific, going seven innings, allowing one run, striking out nine and walking one. Gavin Collyer threw two shutout innings, striking out four.

Abi Ortiz homered. Daniel Mateo homered. Cam Cauley had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia had a great start for Frisco, throwing six no hit innings, walking two and striking out six.

Evan Carter had a hit. Aaron Zavala had three walks and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Owen White went four innings, allowing a run while walking three and striking out three. Kyle Cody had three shutout innings. Daniel Robert gave up a grand slam in an inning of work. Chase Lee struck out all three batters he faced.

Davis Wendzel was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and a walk. Dustin Harris homered. Blaine Crim was 2 for 5 with a double. Bubba Thompson had a hit.

Round Rock box score