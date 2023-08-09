Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that every cloud has a silver lining, and the silver lining for Josh Jung’s broken thumb is that he’ll probably be back in late September.

Bruce Bochy is not a big fan of small ball, but with Ezequiel Duran at the plate and Jonathan Ornelas at second he had Duran lay down the first sac bunt of his professional career.

Ornelas scored the go ahead run, the first time a Ranger has scored the go ahead run as a pinch runner in his MLB debut, and then deployed some Crash Davis cliches in the post game presser.

Jonah Heim took batting practice yesterday and could return to the team as early as next week, though the tentative plan is for him to only bat left handed.

Bruce Bochy thinks the pitching is the key to the Rangers August winning streak, noting that quality starts give a team a good chance to win.