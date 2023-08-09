Game 115 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 2:37 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Austin Pruitt
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Esteury Ruiz - CF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Jonah Bride - 3B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Brent Rooker - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jordan Diaz - DH
|Sam Huff - C
|Aledmys Diaz - 1B
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Josh Smith - 3B
|JJ Bleday - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Nick Allen - SS
|Jordan Montgomery - LHP
|Austin Pruitt - RHP
Go Rangers!