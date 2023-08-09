 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 115 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Gumby and friends go for the sweep

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 2:37 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Austin Pruitt

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Esteury Ruiz - CF
Travis Jankowski - LF Jonah Bride - 3B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Zack Gelof - 2B
Adolis Garcia - RF Brent Rooker - RF
Leody Taveras - CF Jordan Diaz - DH
Sam Huff - C Aledmys Diaz - 1B
Robbie Grossman - DH Shea Langeliers - C
Josh Smith - 3B JJ Bleday - LF
Ezequiel Duran - SS Nick Allen - SS
Jordan Montgomery - LHP Austin Pruitt - RHP

Go Rangers!