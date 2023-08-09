68-47 - Rangers see streak snapped with finale loss to Oakland

The Texas Rangers are still awaiting their first run but the Oakland Athletics scored twice.

This is what it looks like when you suddenly don’t have Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver isn’t in the lineup because he’s been playing so much in Heim’s stead. And also Corey Seager needs a day because his thumb is injured. And also Josh Jung’s thumb imploded. This seems to be especially true when the tertiary and depth options all have a bad day at the same time.

The C lineup got carved up by a contingent of Oakland A’s relievers with six more strikeouts (10) than they had hits (4). The Rangers had two hits coming into the 9th inning, in fact, and it was about as much fun to watch as it sounds.

The Rangers have now lost a game in every series against Oakland, perhaps the worst team in some number of decades. They’re the only team in the division to lose to them more than twice as the two teams immediately behind them in the division — Seattle and Houston — are a combined 16-1. You hope that doesn’t become a tidbit of note some weeks from now.

Player of the Game: Jordan Montgomery deserves the nod — even if he wasn’t especially sharp — as his two runs allowed in six innings would have been good enough to perhaps pick up a win like like 80% of games this season but the muted lineup couldn’t get anything going in support.

Up Next: The Rangers have the day off tomorrow before opening a series marginally west-er in San Francisco. Friday’s first pitch from Oracle Park is set for 9:15 pm CT.