Minor league update for 8/31/23

D.J. McCarty started for the Wood Ducks, throwing five innings, striking out seven, and allowing just one run on three hits and no walks. Tommy Ireland allowed six runs in three innings of work, striking out one and walking one.

Jojo Blackmon homered. Anthony Gutierrez singled. Echedry Vargas was 1 for 2 in his full season debut.

Down East box score

Aidan Curry made his high-A debut for Hickory and went three innings, allowing three runs, walking four, striking out two and giving up a home run.

Cam Cauley was 3 for 5. Maximo Acosta had a double and a walk. Abi Ortiz was 1 for 3 with two walks. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Robby Ahlstrom threw a scoreless inning for Frisco, allowing two walks and striking out two batters. Michael Brewer allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, walking one and striking out one.

Aaron Zavala was 1 for 3 with a walk. Angel Aponte had a hit.

Frisco box score

Matt Bush started for Round Rock, and in his first AAA action of the year, he struck out three batters in two innings while allowing a solo homer. Jonathan Hernandez threw 2.1 scoreless innings, walking two. Ian Kennedy walked three and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Alex Speas allowed 3 runs in 0.1 IP, walking four batters, striking out one and throwing two wild pitches. Kyle Cody struck out one and walked one in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Evan Carter was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and a walk.

Round Rock box score