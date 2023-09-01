Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday. Wasn’t it nice?

Evan Grant writes about some issues the Rangers must address should they reverse this skid and climb back into contention.

MLB dot com takes a look at who has the edge in a 3-team AL West race.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Angels waiver guys not even really getting close to making it to the Rangers.

And MLB’s Matt Monagan writes about the currently IL’d Josh Jung and how his baseball mindfulness led him to an All Star rookie campaign.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up another series with the Minnesota Twins tonight at 7:05 with Max Scherzer on the mound for Texas.