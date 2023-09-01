Huff, Bradford up as rosters expand

The Texas Rangers announced today that they have recalled catcher Sam Huff and pitcher Cody Bradford from AAA Round Rock. No corresponding move was necessary because active rosters expand from 26 to 28 today.

Bradford has spent a fair amount of the 2023 season on the Rangers’ active roster, and will likely be in the bullpen in a long man role. He has a 4.50 ERA on the year in 12 appearances — six starts and six in relief — in 40 innings in the majors. Bradford last pitched on August 25, allowed four runs in two innings of work for Round Rock.

Huff is a bit of a surprise — I expected Brad Miller to be activated from the injured list, but instead, Miller is starting a rehab assignment with Frisco tonight. Huff gives the Rangers four catchers, though his more significant role would probably be as a righthanded bench bat. He has slashed .237/.275/.368 this year in 40 major league plate appearances, and .302/.407/.547 for Round Rock.