Texas Rangers lineup for September 1, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Joe Ryan for the Twins.

The Texas Rangers return home from a less than scintillating road trip, and start a series tonight against the hated Twins of Minneapolis. The Gross Man is in left field, which I know excites you all.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Duran — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -155 favorites.