Texas Rangers lineup for September 1, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Joe Ryan for the Twins.
The Texas Rangers return home from a less than scintillating road trip, and start a series tonight against the hated Twins of Minneapolis. The Gross Man is in left field, which I know excites you all.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Garver — DH
Heim — C
Grossman — LF
Duran — 3B
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -155 favorites.
